Traditional Danish Lunch Since 1877

This historic restaurant has been serving herring, beer, and schnapps since 1877. More than just a culinary experience, this restaurant provides you with a truly historic cultural experience.While over the years the menu has expanded (considerably) you'll still find the traditional commitment to quality and the basics which has made them a staple of the Copenhagen food scene for more than a centuryTheir website claims that they offer more than 110 different homemade and freshly prepared hot dishes, types of smørrebrød, and cold plates, including potato sandwich with smoked mayonnaise, ginger-marinated herring with cardamon and anise vinaigrette, and vegetable tartare.Photo: Restaurant Schønnemann