Restaurant Schønnemann
Hauser Pl. 16, 1127 København, Denmark
| +45 33 12 07 85
Mon - Sat 11:30am - 5pm
Traditional Danish Lunch Since 1877This historic restaurant has been serving herring, beer, and schnapps since 1877. More than just a culinary experience, this restaurant provides you with a truly historic cultural experience.
While over the years the menu has expanded (considerably) you'll still find the traditional commitment to quality and the basics which has made them a staple of the Copenhagen food scene for more than a century
Their website claims that they offer more than 110 different homemade and freshly prepared hot dishes, types of smørrebrød, and cold plates, including potato sandwich with smoked mayonnaise, ginger-marinated herring with cardamon and anise vinaigrette, and vegetable tartare.
Photo: Restaurant Schønnemann