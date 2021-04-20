Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Restaurant Ni&Tyve

29 Parkveien
Website
| +47 481 70 000
The Car Dealer's House Offers Great Food (And Pictures Of Old Cars)! Oslo Norway

The Car Dealer's House Offers Great Food (And Pictures Of Old Cars)!

A visit to restaurant Ni&Tyve is a very special experience. Housed in an old wooden villa from 1847 that used to belong to legendary car dealer Bertel O. Steen, whose family lived there from 1913 to 1985. The house was abandoned before for several years becoming a listed building and restaurant.

The historical elements are very much a part of the scene at Ni&Tyve, which covers two floors and seats 120 people.

The menu caters to parties and regular lunches and dinner, and offers set menus as well as a la carte.


By Alexandra Redisch , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points