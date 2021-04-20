Restaurant Ni&Tyve
29 Parkveien
| +47 481 70 000
Photo courtesy of restaurant Ni&Tyve)
The Car Dealer's House Offers Great Food (And Pictures Of Old Cars)!A visit to restaurant Ni&Tyve is a very special experience. Housed in an old wooden villa from 1847 that used to belong to legendary car dealer Bertel O. Steen, whose family lived there from 1913 to 1985. The house was abandoned before for several years becoming a listed building and restaurant.
The historical elements are very much a part of the scene at Ni&Tyve, which covers two floors and seats 120 people.
The menu caters to parties and regular lunches and dinner, and offers set menus as well as a la carte.