Restaurant Michael Schwartz

1775 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139, USA
Website
| +1 305-612-1163
Dining at The Raleigh Miami Beach Florida United States

Dining at The Raleigh

In Miami Beach, the best seat in the house is, well, outside. The new Restaurant Michael Schwartz at the iconic Raleigh Hotel serves up just that. With tables placed on the pool's patio surrounded by large trees and twinkling lights, the restaurant is both serene and has a sense of old-school glamour (we also heard the pool is the most-photographed pool).

The chef behind Miami hotspot Michael's Genuine in the Design District delivers a new hit restaurant with fresh, seasonal ingredients, especially the seafood, offering up simple, yet flavorful dishes.
By Lane Nieset , AFAR Local Expert

