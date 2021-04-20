Restaurant Mateu (Albufera)

Paella in the rice paddy
Give yourself a beautiful Saturday, and head out to the Albufera Parc to enjoy an authentic Valencian paella (with, or without, the very traditional addition of snails!). Set in the middle of the rice fields that actually grow the special rice for this dish, Restaurant Mateu is a slight drive from downtown Valencia, but so very worth it. The chef is the son of the owner (and has trained in France as well), and cooks massive pans of the paella in his stunning kitchen, equipped with 16 (!) specific paella stoves. Studded with paprika, rabbit, and moist dark meat chicken, this paella turns the drive into a spectacular ending to your evening in the paddies.