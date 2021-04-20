Where are you going?
Maamm Bolduc

4351 Avenue de Lorimier, Montréal, QC H2H 2B3, Canada
Website
| +1 514-527-3884
Poutine on Plateau Mont-Royal Montreal Canada

More info

Sun - Sat 8am - 10pm

Poutine on Plateau Mont-Royal

If you are moving to Montreal or spending a few weeks on the Plateau Mont-Royal, you must pay a visit to Ma’am Bolduc.

Located in a graded building on the eastern, less glamorous but more authentic side of the neighborhood, the restaurant has been in business for over 45 years and offers pretty much every staple of Québécois cuisine, including delicious poutine.

Very few tourists know about this place, although the locals are more than willing to share their best kept secret in the name of gluttony. Definitely a "mingle with the locals" type of experience!

Pictured above is the "Chien Chaud" (literally, hot dog) poutine, where a regular poutine is topped with tender onions and frankfurters. Bon appétit!
By Marie-Eve Vallieres , AFAR Local Expert

