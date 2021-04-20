Restaurant les Héritiers
1915 Avenue du Mont-Royal E, Montréal, QC H2H 2N9, Canada
| +1 514-528-4953
Sun, Tue - Thur 5:30pm - 10:30pm
Fri, Sat 5:30pm - 12am
Another Delicious French Bistro sur le PlateauLes Héritiers is entirely devoted to food. Here the decor is stripped down to the bare essentials and the waiters are courteous and quite helpful.
If all French bistros were like this, I would be poor, but very happy.
Make sure to try the legendary pastis prawns or the grilled tuna—both quite delightful and surprisingly tasty for what is essentially licorice with fish.
They also offer a tasting menu that includes a soup, an entrée, a main course, a trou Normand, a main dish, and, of course, dessert. For big appetites, this is a great idea!