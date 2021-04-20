Where are you going?
Restaurant Le Berthier

Rue du Château
Website
| +33 9 70 38 14 32
Fine Dining at the Chateau Cléry Hesdin L'abbé France

More info

Sun - Sat 12:15am - 11:30pm

Fine Dining at the Chateau Cléry

Le Berthier is the fine-dining restaurant at the Hotel Chateau Cléry (see my review in another highlight). It's well worth a visit, whether you are staying at the hotel or not.

If the weather permits, begin with a drink in the sunny garden, where you can choose from local beer, fine wines or a variety of cocktails.

Move on the the beautiful glass conservatory at the back of the formal dining area, where you can watch the sun set as you dine.

We opted for the chef's tasting menu (59 euro without drinks) and enjoyed course after course of incredible locally sourced ingredients. The presentation was artful and the portions were ample. Throw in friendly and helpful service and it equated to a perfect meal.

For more information: http://cheeseweb.eu/2013/07/hotel-chateau-clery-boulogne-france/
By Alison Cornford-Matheson , AFAR Local Expert

