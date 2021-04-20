Where are you going?
Restaurant La Cusina

S. Marco, 2159, 30124 Venezia VE, Italy
Website
| +39 041 240 0759
Authentic Venetian Dishes Venice Italy

Authentic Venetian Dishes

At La Cusina, diners can enjoy breathtaking views of the Grand Canal while feasting on traditional Italian fare created by Chef Alberto Fol. La Cusina's three formal dining spaces each offer stunning views of Venice's most famous waterway, and their Grand Canal terraces are perfect for a warm day. For authentic Venetian flavors, choose from their three or four course fixed menu. For a special romantic evening, book their private "Table for Two" experience.

Reservations are suggested.

By Calliope Gianpoulos , AFAR Local Expert
