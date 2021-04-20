Restaurant Kokkeriet
Kronprinsessegade 64, 1306 København, Denmark
| +45 33 15 27 77
More info
Mon - Sat 6pm - 1am
When New Danish Gastronomy Meets OldSituated in Copenhagen's converted Navy barracks which date back to the 1600s, this restaurant seeks to deliver Danish cuisine that draws from the best parts of new and traditional trends: Think chicken liver with raspberry and sorrel, scallop with pumpkin and roses, sole with peas and elderflower.
As they note on their website, "Kokkeriet is all four seasons. It is sprouting, succulent dishes in spring, light and elegant dishes in summer, longing, melancholic tastes in fall, and comfortable, warming dishes in winter. It is love, understanding and respect for Danish gastronomy. With a twinkle in the eye, curiosity, obstinacy and a genuine intention to serve sublime Danish food reconstructed in the best possible way."
The restaurant has been awarded a Michelin Star for excellence.
Photo: Kokkeriet