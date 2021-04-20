Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Restaurant Kokkeriet

Kronprinsessegade 64, 1306 København, Denmark
Website
| +45 33 15 27 77
When New Danish Gastronomy Meets Old Copenhagen Denmark

More info

Mon - Sat 6pm - 1am

When New Danish Gastronomy Meets Old

Situated in Copenhagen's converted Navy barracks which date back to the 1600s, this restaurant seeks to deliver Danish cuisine that draws from the best parts of new and traditional trends: Think chicken liver with raspberry and sorrel, scallop with pumpkin and roses, sole with peas and elderflower.

As they note on their website, "Kokkeriet is all four seasons. It is sprouting, succulent dishes in spring, light and elegant dishes in summer, longing, melancholic tastes in fall, and comfortable, warming dishes in winter. It is love, understanding and respect for Danish gastronomy. With a twinkle in the eye, curiosity, obstinacy and a genuine intention to serve sublime Danish food reconstructed in the best possible way."

The restaurant has been awarded a Michelin Star for excellence.

Photo: Kokkeriet
By Alex Berger , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points