Restaurant Kevin Taylor [CLOSED] 1106 14th St, Denver, CO 80202, USA

Pretty Yummy Food is always better when it's pretty. Kevin Taylor, a big name chef in Denver, offers up a six-course dinner with food that looks like art. Colorful veggies served like checker boards, whipped purple potatoes, and cantaloupe sorbet orange enough to make any Bronco fan smile. The restaurant is located in one of the prettier structures downtown, the old Tramway Building, built over 100 years ago, that today is home to the Hotel Teatro. Be sure to head to the restroom downstairs where the prettiness continues on the walls. In theme with the hotel, vintage stage costumes from the theaters next door are framed and curated like an art exhibit.