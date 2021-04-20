Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Restaurant Guy Savoy

3570 South Las Vegas Boulevard
Website
| +1 702-731-7286
A Night to Remember Henderson Nevada United States

More info

Wed - Sun 5:30pm - 9:30pm

A Night to Remember

Dinner at Guy Savoy is such an event that it has its own valet entrance on the south side of Caesars Palace. Settle in for a long, special evening -- nothing about this magical night is to be rushed. Start off with some champagne and perfectly baked bread, but don't fill up. You'll devour his signature truffle soup, which many foodies confess to dreaming about. Then sit back for an evening of the finest seasonal dishes and exceptional service. The petit fours, a graceful light touch, are the perfect grand finale. I'm a sucker for the homemade marshmallows.
By Abby Tegnelia , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points