Restaurant Guy Savoy

A Night to Remember
Dinner at Guy Savoy is such an event that it has its own valet entrance on the south side of Caesars Palace. Settle in for a long, special evening -- nothing about this magical night is to be rushed. Start off with some champagne and perfectly baked bread, but don't fill up. You'll devour his signature truffle soup, which many foodies confess to dreaming about. Then sit back for an evening of the finest seasonal dishes and exceptional service. The petit fours, a graceful light touch, are the perfect grand finale. I'm a sucker for the homemade marshmallows.