Restaurant Grenadine

2004 Avenue de l'Hôtel-de-Ville, Montréal, QC H2X 1E1, Canada
| +1 514-287-0099
Montreal Canada

Wed, Thur 5:30pm - 10pm
Fri, Sat 5:30pm - 11pm

Grenadine

Grenadine is a BYOW (bring your own wine) type of restaurant that focuses on flavors and dining experience rather than on fancy decor or amazon waitresses.

Using local ingredients only, chefs Alex Duchastel and Nicolas Beaupré have tried to craft a menu where international flair, oriental spices, and a French touch are the main ingredients of each dish. And to this I say: mission accomplished. The duck magret in a rich cherry sauce is one of the best dishes I've ever had in my life. If it's on the menu, order it.

By Marie-Eve Vallieres , AFAR Local Expert

