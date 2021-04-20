Restaurant Gill
At the two-Michelin-starred Restaurant Gill, a cozy atmosphere and impeccable service set the tone for food that’s at once classic, creative, and well worth a visit to Rouen. Chef Gilles Tournadre’s ethereal cooking is inspired by Japan but rooted in local products, from duck and lamb to oysters, scallops, and Brittany lobster. From the famous pigeon à la Rouennaise
to the fillet of John Dory marinated in citrus and port wine, his dishes look as good as they taste. You could opt for the four-course seasonal menu, but you really want the seven-course tasting, which offers a full immersion in Tournadre’s masterful cuisine.