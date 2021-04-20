Where are you going?
Restaurant Gary Danko

800 North Point St, San Francisco, CA 94109, USA
Website
| +1 415-749-2060
Flawless New American Prix Fixe in Fisherman's Wharf

One of the best fine dining restaurants in the city, the namesake restaurant of the award-winning chef, Gary Danko, is located in the Fisherman's Wharf area and continues to impresses locals and visitors each season. Why? It does unpretentious fine dining fare featuring customizable New American prix fixe menus as well as top-notch wine parings. Although it can be nearly impossible to secure a reservation here, should you, the décor is as delightful and elegantly presented as the cuisine, whether you sit in the dining room or the bar. Service is also flawless, and wine connoisseurs will be impressed with the pairings. Note, no matter how full you get, try to save room for the cheese cart.
By Becca Blond , AFAR Local Expert

Krista Pappas
almost 7 years ago

The Tuna and the Butterfly

Something truly extraordinary is the food at Gary Danko. I love to find fabulous food when I travel and I find it in San Francisco every time.

