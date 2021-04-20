Restaurant Gary Danko 800 North Point St, San Francisco, CA 94109, USA

Flawless New American Prix Fixe in Fisherman's Wharf One of the best fine dining restaurants in the city, the namesake restaurant of the award-winning chef, Gary Danko, is located in the Fisherman's Wharf area and continues to impresses locals and visitors each season. Why? It does unpretentious fine dining fare featuring customizable New American prix fixe menus as well as top-notch wine parings. Although it can be nearly impossible to secure a reservation here, should you, the décor is as delightful and elegantly presented as the cuisine, whether you sit in the dining room or the bar. Service is also flawless, and wine connoisseurs will be impressed with the pairings. Note, no matter how full you get, try to save room for the cheese cart.