Restaurant Eik

Universitetsgata 11, 0164 Oslo, Norway
Website
| +47 22 36 07 10
More info

Tue - Sat 5pm - 11:30pm

Michelin Dining on a Budget? No Problem!

If you’re looking for fine dining without losing the shirt off your back, Restaurant Eik is the place to go. For the ninth year in a row, Eik has been noted as a “Bib Gourmand” in the Michelin Guide, meaning that punters can eat truly luxurious food without breaking the bank (in Norway, this means approx. 500NOK for a five-course meal, with an extra 350NOK for wine).

The secret to keeping things so consumer friendly is the menu: It changes every week and offers five new courses each time – and you can choose three, four, or (most likely, once you’ve tried the other ones) five courses as you wish.

The interior design doesn’t scream 'traditional hotel restaurant' (Eik is located in Hotel Savoy in central Oslo), but rather a cosy, casual restaurant with warm wooden floors, lots of air, and comfy furniture.


By Alexandra Redisch , AFAR Local Expert

