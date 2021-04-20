Where are you going?
Restaurant Café de la Paix

25 Place Drouet d'Erlon
| +33 3 26 47 00 45
C'est bon eats! Reims France

Sat, Sun 12pm - 3:30pm
Sun - Fri 7pm - 10:30pm
Mon - Fri 12pm - 2:30pm
Sat 7pm - 11pm

While in Reims for my birthday, I was hoping to find a special restaurant to celebrate with my lovely lady. In one of the champagne shops, I asked a nice young lady for recommendations. She was a local and worked in a champagne shop so really, what better credentials do you need to recommend a nice place to eat?!

Café de la Paix was her tip. She goes there quite regularly with friends and family.

I couldn't imagine a better choice because the food was excellent!

We both decided on the set menu, the Menu Gourmand. I started off with this little delicious dish - avocado covered with crab and topped off with citrus fruit and a dribble of vinegarette.

And that was only the beginning!

By Michael Adubato , AFAR Local Expert

