Restaurant Baudy

Upper Normandy, 81 Rue Claude Monet, 27620 Giverny, France
Website
| +33 2 32 21 10 03
The bar at the Hotel Baudy Giverny France

More info

Sun - Sat 10am - 9:30pm

The bar at the Hotel Baudy

Claude Monet fell in love with the village of Giverny, just up river on the Seine from Paris, bought a house and settled there. When word got around that Monet was there, many foreign artists decided to do likewise. Unfortunately Giverny was a small village with really no accommodations for visitors.

Originally a grocery store/cafe, the Baudy's turned their shop into a small hotel with an artist studio for the soon-to-come foreign artists. Today the building maintains its turn of the last century charm and allows one to step back in time as they wander past the building or even stop for a cafe au lait.
By Michael Adubato , AFAR Local Expert

