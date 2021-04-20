Restaurant Bar la Roca
Plutarco Elías Calles, Buenos Aires Oeste, 84010 Nogales, Son., Mexico
| +52 631 312 0760
Sun 8am - 6pm
Mon - Wed 9am - 6pm
Thur - Sat 8am - 11:30pm
Nogales MX: big, good, dinner, in a cave!You can easily google search La Roca (the rock) and find reviews about it on TripAdvisor and beyond. I'm adding La Roca to the highlight list here because I found it using a hand drawn map, walked over the railroad tracks in the red zone, and found this curious - and obviously well know spot despite the odds that were against me (low lighting, bad directions, bad part of town, that I'm a blonde gringo, my Espanol is limited to mostly curse words, etc.).
Make no mistake, this is not he French Laundry of the border world. What it is; better food than most places, cleaner than most places, and has nicer service than most places. Plus, you can eat like a king on very little coin.
almost 6 years ago
Been there a couple of times
But it HAS been a while. LA ROCA is truth in advertising - it is literally hewn right out of an enormous rock. That makes it fairly cool on summer nights that are a little warm, although Nogales is at a medium altitude (nearly 4,000') so it cools nicely at night. I remember being served fine food at reasonable prices in a florid manner, with strolling musicians in flickering light. All in all, a place I recommend. It is not too far from the International Border, if you're squeamish. I believe they respect the American consumer enough not to mess with the trade. Enjoy!