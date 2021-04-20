Deconstructed Snickers
Chef André Chiang of Singapore
's haute dining spot, Restaurant André, has an obsession with the Snickers bar. The young chef reinvents the classic American candy each year for his menu. He wanted to offer his guests a timeless chocolate dessert and realized that the components of a Snickers bar—chocolate, caramel, nougat, nuts—work perfectly no matter how you mix and match them. In past years he's made a white-chocolate Snickers, deep-fried Snickers, and a Snickers-flavored ice cream. When I ate there in December, he served me this fancy version which consisted of chocolate and peanut crumble, nougat cream and a dollop of chocolate-dusted Snickers ice cream.