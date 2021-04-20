Restaurant am Schlossbrunnen
Part of a hotel of the same name, this family-run restaurant offers traditional dishes made with local produce as well as some international favorites. Expect trout caught in nearby lakes; regional classics like schnitzel and Brathering
(fried herring served with potatoes, bacon, and Spreewald gherkins); and Argentinian steaks cooked on a lava stone grill. Also on offer are first-class desserts like homemade ice cream, plus a wine list with local Saxony varietals. In warm weather, request a table on the pleasant terrace, which features a spacious beer garden.