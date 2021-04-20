Restauracja Cechowa
Restauracja Cechowa is stuck in the 1980s—and that’s a good thing. Everything from the restaurant’s decor and menu to the waitstaff’s uniforms and style of service feels vintage in the most charming way, making it one of the best places in Kraków to sample traditional Polish food like beef tartare, bigos
(a classic hunter’s dish with sour cabbage and meat), and the signature meat roulade, which comes wrapped around pickled cucumbers and is accompanied by buckwheat and gravy. Here, you can enjoy simple, straightforward Polish fare in a relaxed atmosphere, all in the company of locals who have been Cechowa regulars for decades.