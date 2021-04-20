Where are you going?
Restauracja Belvedere

Agrykola 1, 00-460 Warszawa, Poland
Website
| +48 22 558 67 01
Restauracja Belvedere Poland

More info

Sun 12pm - 8pm
Mon - Sat 12pm - 11pm

You could not find a more romantic setting for lunch or dinner than Restauracja Belvedere, located in the New Orangery at Łazienki Park. During the day, sunlight filters through tree branches, and in the evening, candles flicker under high ceilings and stylish lanterns light up the lawns. The restaurant can be quite formal, though less so on weekdays, when you can enjoy a business lunch at a great value. Chef Sebastian Olma, who worked under Gordon Ramsay and Tom Aikens in London, specializes in creative versions of Polish classics, all made with seasonal ingredients. Expect delicious dishes like lamb in thyme sauce, as well as impeccable service.
By Dorota Wąsik , AFAR Local Expert

