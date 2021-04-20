Where are you going?
Resorts World Sentosa

8 Sentosa Gateway
| +65 6577 8888
Resorts World Sentosa Singapore Singapore

Resorts World Sentosa

Guests arrive via the covered Sentosa Boardwalk or by monorail to this massive entertainment and shopping complex. Its Marine Life Park is the world's second-largest aquarium, and it includes a waterpark and museum devoted to shipwreck treasures. The complex is filled with public artworks such as plump statues by Botero and stunning glass by Dale Chihuly. If you're looking to stay awhile, check in to one of the 11 underwater hotel suites.

By John Oseid , AFAR Local Expert
