Resort at Squaw Creek
There’s barely a reason to drive anywhere once you check into the Resort at Squaw Creek. Set at the base of Squaw Valley Ski Resort—host of the 1960 Winter Olympics—the 405-room resort has its own private lift, making ski-in, ski-out a breeze. But the resort also features a bevy of calendar-wide amenities, including an 18-hole Robert Trent Jones, Jr.–designed golf course, an ice-skating rink, three swimming pools (one a children’s pool with a 120-foot water slide), a shopping promenade, and a full-service spa. The family-friendly accommodations highlight the alpine landscape with expansive windows and neutral palettes that let the outdoors steal the show. Drop your bags, then hit the slopes. Just be sure to save time to see the resort’s own hydroponic garden, which grows an abundance of vegetables, greens, and herbs for the five on-site restaurants.