Rent the Runway

345 Hudson St, New York, NY 10014, USA
Website
| +1 800-509-0842
Mon - Fri 10am - 6pm

This genius business idea offers a selection of designer outfits to women who don't want to pay their monthly rent on a dress for one event.

Though the service is mainly online, you have the option of visiting their showroom so you can try on more than one outfit. (The online service gives you a max of two outfits in one size or one outfit in two sizes).

How does it work? Fill out the questionnaire online, pay $25 in advance and try on your desired outfits in the showroom.

In a backwards service kind of way, you pay for the outfit rental via one of the showroom's computer terminals. From there, you will need an American credit card and an American address for your outfit to be dropped off by UPS. After your event, you put your outfit in an pre-addressed UPS envelope. First Timers get $25 off.

I was really happy with my Erin Featherston jumper, lucky no-one else was wearing the same outfit but glad I fit into the New York scene.

By Natalie Taylor , AFAR Local Expert
