Reno-Tahoe International Airport

2001 E Plumb Ln, Reno, NV 89502, USA
Website
| +1 775-328-6400
A Beary Pleasant Airport Reno Nevada United States

A Beary Pleasant Airport

Airports have it tough: if they're well designed, you don't even notice, but if they're poorly designed, you have a truly miserable ordeal. The recently renovated Reno-Tahoe Airport enjoys the advantages of a small regional airport: fewer terminals, shorter distances to your gate, and quicker security and check-in lines. Stop at the lower-level food court before going through security, because options are few once you're through the gates. And do make time to seek out the local artwork on display, including this artfully mounted bear eternally in pursuit of honey.
By Stephanie Perry , AFAR Local Expert

