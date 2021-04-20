Where are you going?
Reno

2607 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60647, USA
Reno, Chicago

Reno, Chicago?

With a philosophy that their food should be 'flexible,' so as to accommodate the desires of all diners, this new addition to the Chicago scene is doing just that. Located next door to Telegraph (a wine bar from the same owners), Reno is bringing creative culinary eats to a table near you. The folks here source their ingredients locally, and infuse their dishes with organic and seasonal selections as the calendar slides from month to month. They also feature an entertaining array of microbrews, whiskeys and other local libations to compliment the food on your plate.
By Matthew Keesecker , AFAR Local Expert

