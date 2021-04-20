Rendezvous Coffee Lounge and Martini Bar
100 N San Francisco St, Flagstaff, AZ 86001, USA
| +1 928-779-6971
Sun - Sat 6:30am - 2am
Coffee? Martinis? Rendezvous in Flagstaff...Surely, a college town at the base of skiable mountains on the way to the Grand Canyon must boast a memorable place to caffeinate...or imbibe something more relaxing...right? Flagstaff, Arizona, has its fair share of coffee shops and bars, but Rendezvous is the only corner in town where baristas and mixologists share close quarters in grand style. On the ground floor of the 1920s Hotel Monte Vista, this is the place to warm up on a cold winter day (or a cool 7,000-ft-above-sea-level summer evening) and scan the street scene in one of downtown's busiest intersections, just a block from old Route 66. Many people just pass through Flagstaff on the way elsewhere—to the Grand Canyon, to ski in the San Francisco Peaks, to California or to Albuquerque. But stop, stroll the 19th-century downtown set in its forest of ponderosa pines, work up a thirst—and then find your way to the polished wooden bar. Conversation and drinks, hot and cold...linger a while. (Open from 6:30 a.m. to 2 a.m.)
almost 7 years ago
Hot Sips in Cold Flagstaff
If anything in this great green Earth is true, it’s that the residents of Flagstaff, AZ love their coffee. From cozy hotel lobby brew-spots to stand-alone kiosks with drive-thru capability, there’s bound to be a caffeine house located only blocks from wherever in town you might be wandering. Our favorites? Rendezvous Coffee Lounge and Martini Bar: Let’s be honest. Though we are trying to cut down out daily in-take, your Set of Drifters love our coffee... almost as much as we love a strong cocktail! And when we find a place that mixes the two together, we have to shout it out from the top of nearby Agassiz Peak! Nestled within the historic Hotel Monte Vista, the Rendezvous is one such place. Best on the list is the ”Hot Monte,” a coffee concoction laced with shaved dark chocolate, cinnamon and cayenne pepper that we’ve drained on numerous visits. Flag Buzz: Potentially stealing some business away from the Rendezvous, the spritely-painted Flag Buzz was, uh, buzzing the Sunday we visited. Staffed by locals who are clearly serious about their craft, Flag Buzz shines with a number of tasty tricks up its sleeve. We duly appreciated our perfectly-frothed Macha green teas as they arrived tableside in handsome hand-sculpted mugs. And those delicate raspberry chocolate tortes? Devoured. A special nod also goes to the delectable treats spilling out of Wicked AZ’s drive-up kiosks; so much better than a tablet of Vivarin or one of those 5-hour Energy shots. Try the “Milky Way.”