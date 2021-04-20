Hot Sips in Cold Flagstaff

If anything in this great green Earth is true, it’s that the residents of Flagstaff, AZ love their coffee. From cozy hotel lobby brew-spots to stand-alone kiosks with drive-thru capability, there’s bound to be a caffeine house located only blocks from wherever in town you might be wandering. Our favorites? Rendezvous Coffee Lounge and Martini Bar: Let’s be honest. Though we are trying to cut down out daily in-take, your Set of Drifters love our coffee... almost as much as we love a strong cocktail! And when we find a place that mixes the two together, we have to shout it out from the top of nearby Agassiz Peak! Nestled within the historic Hotel Monte Vista, the Rendezvous is one such place. Best on the list is the ”Hot Monte,” a coffee concoction laced with shaved dark chocolate, cinnamon and cayenne pepper that we’ve drained on numerous visits. Flag Buzz: Potentially stealing some business away from the Rendezvous, the spritely-painted Flag Buzz was, uh, buzzing the Sunday we visited. Staffed by locals who are clearly serious about their craft, Flag Buzz shines with a number of tasty tricks up its sleeve. We duly appreciated our perfectly-frothed Macha green teas as they arrived tableside in handsome hand-sculpted mugs. And those delicate raspberry chocolate tortes? Devoured. A special nod also goes to the delectable treats spilling out of Wicked AZ’s drive-up kiosks; so much better than a tablet of Vivarin or one of those 5-hour Energy shots. Try the “Milky Way.”