Rendez-vous Café Enric Granados, 58
Soak up the sun on terrace with a coffee or cool off with a cocktailDuring the day have a quiet drink with a friend or a good book on the terrace. Tea-drinkers should note that they have a much wider selection of teas than in many Barcelona cafés. Weekend evenings, come for the dancing and the cocktails. For more creative drinkers (I prefer traditionally prepared gin tonics with lime), they have an interesting assortment of flavored gins and special gin tonics.
Light breakfasts, bar snacks and tapas are available, too.