Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Rendez-vous Café Enric Granados, 58

58 Enric Granados
Website
Soak up the sun on terrace with a coffee or cool off with a cocktail Barcelona Spain

Soak up the sun on terrace with a coffee or cool off with a cocktail

During the day have a quiet drink with a friend or a good book on the terrace. Tea-drinkers should note that they have a much wider selection of teas than in many Barcelona cafés. Weekend evenings, come for the dancing and the cocktails. For more creative drinkers (I prefer traditionally prepared gin tonics with lime), they have an interesting assortment of flavored gins and special gin tonics.

Light breakfasts, bar snacks and tapas are available, too.
By Chris Ciolli , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points