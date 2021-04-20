Renaissance Seattle Hotel
515 Madison Street
Seattle in a Different LightHere I am, back at another version of the Renaissance family of hotels, this time in the outlier Emerald City. No flying monkeys bothering me at the bar. No ruby slippers. Just a really well-run establishment with great views and accommodations to accompany the fun that Seattle doles out.
I love the west rooms with the peekaboo water views along with looks at the distant Olympics and Space Needle. It's a pastel-filled delight to watch the sunset from the 28th floor bar, enveloped in darkness with the rest of this delightful NW destination.
Everything is close by: world-class restaurants, culture, chaos. We were in town during the May Day demonstrations and it was all police, protest, and tear gas. Seattle in a party mood. Ha! Not enough disruption to stop me from finding some succulent seafood.
When I got back, the lobby was full of jazz. There must have been eight musicians playing classic favorites and it was hopping. Settling into the room in fading light, it was the end of an exceptional day in the NW. Then again, what day isn't?