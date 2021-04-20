Where are you going?
Renaissance Blackstone Chicago Hotel

636 South Michigan Avenue, Lobby Entrance On, E Balbo Dr, Chicago, IL 60605, USA
Website
| +1 312-447-0955
Chicago's Renaissance Blackstone Hotel Chicago Illinois United States

Chicago's Renaissance Blackstone Hotel

The Blackstone Hotel is like stepping back in time. Established in 1910, the recently renovated historic site just feels like Chicago during the roaring 20's. Located a touch south of downtown on Michigan Avenue, it's a pleasant walk or a short cab ride to get to any of the local sites and sounds of the city. It's especially handy if you are exploring the art museum, as it's just up and across the street, and the hotel itself boasts 1400 pieces of art from local artists. Also housed in this wonderful structure is the restaurant Mercat a la Planxa, which features an incredible dining room area with an extensive Catalonia-themed menu. If you truly want to experience a piece of Chicago's vaunted history, the Blackstone Hotel is your place to be.
By Matthew Keesecker , AFAR Local Expert

