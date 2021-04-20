Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Remington's at The Powder Horn

23 Country Club Ln, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA
Website
| +1 307-673-4800
The Powder Horn, Sheridan, Wyoming, USA. Sheridan Wyoming United States

More info

Sun, Mon 11am - 4pm
Tue - Fri 11am - 8pm
Sat 11am - 5pm

The Powder Horn, Sheridan, Wyoming, USA.

The American West Renaisance.
Sheridan is one of my favorite cities in the USA. It is the gateway to the West, cowboy country, and the jump off to the Big Horn Mountains. It's also a fantastic place for nouveau-West grub. The Powder Horn's Executive Chef Mark Ferrante puts a new spin on a few western favorites - like buffalo short ribs with bacon rissoto. Yeah, it was good. But I don't have to tell you that.
By Flash Parker , AFAR Ambassador

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30