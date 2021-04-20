Remington's at The Powder Horn
23 Country Club Ln, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA
| +1 307-673-4800
Sun, Mon 11am - 4pm
Tue - Fri 11am - 8pm
Sat 11am - 5pm
The Powder Horn, Sheridan, Wyoming, USA.The American West Renaisance.
Sheridan is one of my favorite cities in the USA. It is the gateway to the West, cowboy country, and the jump off to the Big Horn Mountains. It's also a fantastic place for nouveau-West grub. The Powder Horn's Executive Chef Mark Ferrante puts a new spin on a few western favorites - like buffalo short ribs with bacon rissoto. Yeah, it was good. But I don't have to tell you that.