Remedy Teas 345 15th Ave E Suite 103, Seattle, WA 98112, USA

Not Your Grandmother's Tearoom If you're allergic to doilies and calico prints, not to worry: Remedy Teas is a far cry from the frou-frou tearooms you're used to. Modern and minimalistic, with clean white decor, the most eye-catching feature of their cafe is the rows of big jars of tea on the wall — 150 kinds, to be precise. Black, green, rooibos, herbal infusions, puerh and yerba: they've got it all. The friendly, helpful staff is happy to fetch down as many jars as you like, so you can sniff to your heart's content and pick your favorite.



Order a pot of tea, and it will be delivered to your table in a pretty glass pot with a digital timer that counts down the perfect steeping time. Soups, salads, and sweets are available to go with your brew, and yes, they do have a traditional high tea service with little sandwiches, baked goods, and sweets. Some things just shouldn't be messed with, after all.