Relax on The Split

The Split, located at the northern tip of Caye Caulker, is a great place to swim, basque in the Belize sun, and enjoy some local Belikin Beer. If you aren't going out on a boat for the day this is a great way to spend an afternoon. Beware of sand flies that will bite and itch like mosquitoes and watch for boats passing through the small channel. Aside from that, enjoy the crystal clear water.