Le Relais Bernard Loiseau
2 Rue d'Argentine, 21210 Saulieu, France
| +33 3 80 90 53 53
Photo by Franck Juery
Thur - Mon 12pm - 2pm, 7pm - 9pm
Le Relais Bernard LoiseauOne of France’s great chefs, the late Bernard Loiseau lives on at this Relais & Châteaux hotel with a two-Michelin-starred restaurant. Despite its impressive pedigree, the hotel retains all the charm of a village inn, complete with the kind of gracious service that pampers without pretension. Though the surrounding village of Saulieu is a pleasure to explore, you’ll be tempted to stay on-site, where you can take advantage of spacious guest rooms (some with private terraces) as well as a luxurious spa, heated pool, English garden, wine library, and breakfast room that’s listed as a historical monument.
Of course, the main attraction here is the restaurant, where Bernard Loiseau himself once served as chef. The menu still features some of his signature dishes—from frog’s legs with garlic purée to chicken with pan-fried foie gras—but also showcases more modern fare by chef Patrick Bertron, which diners enjoy surrounded by elegant decor and panoramic views of the hotel grounds.