Relae

Jægersborggade 41, 2200 København, Denmark
Website
| +45 36 96 66 09
More info

Tue - Sat 5pm - 12am
Fri, Sat 12pm - 3pm

Rene Redzepi's Picks: Relae, Copenhagen

Here in Copenhagen, Restaurant Relae is a must. Chef Christian Puglisi does a delicious, modern, vegetable-based cuisine. Before dinner, spend an hour strolling through the lovely street where it’s located. It is filled with small artisanal craft and food shops. Jaegersborggade 41, 45/(0) 36-966-609. Rene Redzepi chose this as one of his favorite places.
By Jen Murphy , AFAR Contributor

Jen Murphy
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago

Wine Straight from the Vine

Chef Christian Puglisi’s radical cooking at Copenhagen’s Restaurant Relae is justly lauded. But the wine program, run by Anders Frederik Steen, is no less remarkable. A proponent of natural wines (wines made with little human intervention), Steen sources from small European producers and pairs the vibrant-tasting wines with the food. The wines’ earthy aromas can be intimidating, but Steen urges diners to embrace them. “The food challenges you here,” he says. “You should expect the wine to do the same.” Jægersborggade 41, 45/3696-6609. This appeared in the October 2012 issue.

