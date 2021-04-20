Relae
Jægersborggade 41, 2200 København, Denmark
| +45 36 96 66 09
Tue - Sat 5pm - 12am
Fri, Sat 12pm - 3pm
Rene Redzepi's Picks: Relae, CopenhagenHere in Copenhagen, Restaurant Relae is a must. Chef Christian Puglisi does a delicious, modern, vegetable-based cuisine. Before dinner, spend an hour strolling through the lovely street where it’s located. It is filled with small artisanal craft and food shops. Jaegersborggade 41, 45/(0) 36-966-609. Rene Redzepi chose this as one of his favorite places.
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago
Wine Straight from the Vine
Chef Christian Puglisi’s radical cooking at Copenhagen’s Restaurant Relae is justly lauded. But the wine program, run by Anders Frederik Steen, is no less remarkable. A proponent of natural wines (wines made with little human intervention), Steen sources from small European producers and pairs the vibrant-tasting wines with the food. The wines’ earthy aromas can be intimidating, but Steen urges diners to embrace them. “The food challenges you here,” he says. “You should expect the wine to do the same.” Jægersborggade 41, 45/3696-6609. This appeared in the October 2012 issue.