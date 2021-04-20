Wine Straight from the Vine

Chef Christian Puglisi’s radical cooking at Copenhagen’s Restaurant Relae is justly lauded. But the wine program, run by Anders Frederik Steen, is no less remarkable. A proponent of natural wines (wines made with little human intervention), Steen sources from small European producers and pairs the vibrant-tasting wines with the food. The wines’ earthy aromas can be intimidating, but Steen urges diners to embrace them. “The food challenges you here,” he says. “You should expect the wine to do the same.” Jægersborggade 41, 45/3696-6609. This appeared in the October 2012 issue.