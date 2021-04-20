Where are you going?
Reims

Reims, France
Drink champagne in Champagne Reims France

The Champagne region is about 120 kilometers away from Paris and is made up mainly of the city of Reims and the quaint town of Epernay. The area is everything you pictured it to be: cobblestone streets winding past outdoor cafés, gothic churches and long views of bright green vineyards dotting the countryside.

The only thing that could make your day-trip better is taking it all in with a glass of bubbly, which is precisely what most visitors head here to do! Spend the day in the Moet and Chandon or Piper-Heidsieck cellars, sip your champagne and enjoy the view!
By Tamara Elliott , AFAR Local Expert

