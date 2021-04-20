Where are you going?
Régent Petite France Hotel & Spa

5 Rue des Moulins, 67000 Strasbourg, France
Website
| +33 3 88 76 43 43
If there’s one thing that can transform a good vacation into an unforgettable holiday, it’s splurging on a room with a view. At Régent Petite France Hotel & Spa, all 75 spacious, tastefully decorated rooms look out onto the River Ill. They also feature marble bathrooms with rain showers, for when you need to actually venture outside. In the morning, guests can enjoy a copious buffet breakfast on the terrace overlooking the canals, then spend time at the spa before exploring Strasbourg. Come evening, grab a drink at the Champagne Bar, or make a dinner reservation at Le Pont Tournant and enjoy dishes like fillet of cod with hazelnut butter, and roasted deer with mashed pumpkin.
By Nancy Heslin , AFAR Local Expert

