Regent Esplanade

Zagreb's Golden-Age Hotel

This storied hotel opened in Zagreb in 1925 as a way station for travelers on the Orient Express, which stopped a block from the hotel. The Esplanade’s art-deco design and imposing grandeur are intact. Best of all, the hotel is located at the southern end of Donji Grad (Lower Town), an ideal home base for wandering the Croatian capital.

Doubles from $173, 385/1-456-6666. Read Scott Hocker's account of his spontaneous journey to Croatia.