Regent Berlin
With an ever-lengthening list of honors, including a Four-Star Award from Forbes in 2017, Berlin
’s five-star Regent isn’t short of an official accolade or two—and it’s easy to see why. With Biedermeier furniture and dramatic chandeliers in the public areas, and antique desks and marble bathrooms in the rooms, the hotel blends sumptuous luxury with the upscale refinement you'd expect to find on regal Gendarmenmarkt, home to the historic Konzerthaus. Service throughout is as professionally polished as the classic brass concierge trolleys, but despite the hotel's traditional feel, it does offer modern amenities such as free Wi-Fi and digital entertainment stations. The hotel's flagship restaurant, Fischers Fritz, is renowned for its fresh fish dishes and is generally regarded as one of the city’s finest eateries.