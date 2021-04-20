Where are you going?
Regency Bar & Grill

540 Park Ave, New York, NY 10065, USA
Website
| +1 212-759-4100
Scene of Power Breakfasts—and Lunches and Dinners too New York New York United States
Check Availability >

The restaurant at Loews Regency was long famous as the scene of New York power breakfasts. Political and business leaders would regularly be seen here, shaking hands and making deals. Since the restaurant reopened, it has reassumed its familiar role. It was hard not to eavesdrop on the table next to mine when I had dinner there, as several Hollywood executives who had apparently been in the business for decades talked about the back stories of some of their projects.

Fortunately even if you don't go to the Regency Bar & Grill in the hope of spotting the famous and powerful, the food justifies a visit. Chef Dan Silverman, formerly of the Standard Grill, presents a menu of roasted fish and meats, served so that the ingredients shine—on a bed of quinoa or fresh vegetables. At lunch you may want to opt for the signature Regency Salad, a generous serving of grilled chicken, romaine, watercress, avocado, tomatoes, hard-boiled egg, and bacon.

By John Newton , AFAR Contributor
Original parkhyatt ny auddev.png?1474052743?ixlib=rails 0.3

