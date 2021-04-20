Regatta
| +61 7 3871 9595
Get on the Brisbane River with the City CatBrisbane's most scenic public transport is the City Cat. As a child, I even made it my birthday tradition to take a ride on the city cat through the city, stopping off at Eagle Street Pier, South Bank and New Farm Park. It's the perfect way to see the River City from it's best angles, especially in September when thousands and vibrant purple jacaranda trees can be spotted as you glide along the river.
If you've got a Go Card, tap on and off when you enter and exit the ferry, otherwise you can buy a ticket inside.
This stop is near the Regatta in Toowong.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Brisbane's iconic riverfront pub rises from the ashes
It's prime position on the Brisbane River has proved both a blessing and a curse for the iconic Brisbane haunt, The Regatta Hotel. The city's most recent floods saw The Regatta close it's doors for an ominously long time, but as usual it reopened even better than ever. Settle in for the afternoon on the verandah, inside near the bar or in the beer garden. This isn't some sticky, dark pub, but a living, breathing landmark that offers upmarket bar snacks and a range of beer, wine and spirits. From the rear car park, take the stairs down to the speakeasy-style Walrus Club for a nightcap in one of the club's cozy rooms. If you get hungry for something more substantial (and more expensive) head to the adjoining restaurant, The Boatshed.