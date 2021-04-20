Brisbane's iconic riverfront pub rises from the ashes

It's prime position on the Brisbane River has proved both a blessing and a curse for the iconic Brisbane haunt, The Regatta Hotel. The city's most recent floods saw The Regatta close it's doors for an ominously long time, but as usual it reopened even better than ever. Settle in for the afternoon on the verandah, inside near the bar or in the beer garden. This isn't some sticky, dark pub, but a living, breathing landmark that offers upmarket bar snacks and a range of beer, wine and spirits. From the rear car park, take the stairs down to the speakeasy-style Walrus Club for a nightcap in one of the club's cozy rooms. If you get hungry for something more substantial (and more expensive) head to the adjoining restaurant, The Boatshed.