Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Reflets par Pierre Gagnaire [CLOSED]

InterContinental Dubai Festival City - P.O. Box 45777 - دبي - United Arab Emirates
Website
| +971 4 701 1199
French Fine Dining at Its Finest دبي United Arab Emirates

French Fine Dining at Its Finest

As you'd expect from a chef considered to be one of France's greatest, Reflets by Michelin-starred Pierre Gagnaire is Dubai's finest fine dining restaurant, offering a gastronomic experience unrivaled in the Emirati city that wins the eatery awards year after year.

For starters, there's the service. From the moment you're met at the elevator that takes you directly into the restaurant, service is attentive, intuitive and impeccable. The restaurant itself is a jewel box. Imagine pink damask chairs, mother-of-pearl on the walls, and Murano crystal chandeliers.

And then there's the food - Gagnaire's unique brand of contemporary French cuisine. Order Le Grand Menu - the dishes that don't excite will intrigue you. If you order from the menu, hope the chef's 'Homage to Dubai' is on: terrine of duck liver, dates stuffed hazelnut, and acacia honey flavored with coffee; hummus of duck liver, pine nuts and Oriental taboulé; dates and mint tea, camel milk panacotta; and puff bread, candied fruits with mustard, and passion fruit sorbet.
By Lara Dunston , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points