Reflets par Pierre Gagnaire [CLOSED]
InterContinental Dubai Festival City - P.O. Box 45777 - دبي - United Arab Emirates
| +971 4 701 1199
French Fine Dining at Its FinestAs you'd expect from a chef considered to be one of France's greatest, Reflets by Michelin-starred Pierre Gagnaire is Dubai's finest fine dining restaurant, offering a gastronomic experience unrivaled in the Emirati city that wins the eatery awards year after year.
For starters, there's the service. From the moment you're met at the elevator that takes you directly into the restaurant, service is attentive, intuitive and impeccable. The restaurant itself is a jewel box. Imagine pink damask chairs, mother-of-pearl on the walls, and Murano crystal chandeliers.
And then there's the food - Gagnaire's unique brand of contemporary French cuisine. Order Le Grand Menu - the dishes that don't excite will intrigue you. If you order from the menu, hope the chef's 'Homage to Dubai' is on: terrine of duck liver, dates stuffed hazelnut, and acacia honey flavored with coffee; hummus of duck liver, pine nuts and Oriental taboulé; dates and mint tea, camel milk panacotta; and puff bread, candied fruits with mustard, and passion fruit sorbet.