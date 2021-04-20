Reflection Lake Reflection Lake, Washington, USA

Mt. Rainier's Postcard View Reflection Lake is the iconic Mt. Rainier view that you’ll see on all the postcards — and you just have to pull over on the side of the road to see it. (You do have to pay the national park fee, as it’s inside the park.) On a calm, sunny day, it really does look just like the postcard, and you can get that perfect shot with your point-and-shoot camera. During summer, the lake’s beauty is accented with a rainbow of colorful wildflowers, and you might even see an occasional trout leaping from the surface.