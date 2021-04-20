Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Reflection Lake

Reflection Lake, Washington, USA
Website
Mt. Rainier's Postcard View Amanda Park Washington United States

Mt. Rainier's Postcard View

Reflection Lake is the iconic Mt. Rainier view that you’ll see on all the postcards — and you just have to pull over on the side of the road to see it. (You do have to pay the national park fee, as it’s inside the park.) On a calm, sunny day, it really does look just like the postcard, and you can get that perfect shot with your point-and-shoot camera. During summer, the lake’s beauty is accented with a rainbow of colorful wildflowers, and you might even see an occasional trout leaping from the surface.
By Stephanie Perry , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points