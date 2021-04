Redwood Regional Park Peralta Hacienda, Oakland, CA 94601, USA

Urban Redwoods A 15-minute drive up into the hills above Oakland's Fruitvale district, Redwood Regional Park is my go-to spot for a quick hit of real NorCal nature. An easy walk leads you along a creek beneath big, beautiful trees. The air is clean, the soundtrack is water--flowing in the creek, dripping from the trees--and birds. Keep an eye out for wild turkeys.