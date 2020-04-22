Redwood National Park
Redwood National Park - A World Heritage site since 1980
This California state and national park contains the world’s biggest coastal redwood forest, with some of the planet’s oldest and tallest trees. With 200 miles of hiking trails, it’s perfect for getting away from it all: There are no hordes of visitors here, and there are no lodges but ample options for camping.
AFAR Staff
almost 6 years ago
Worth the drive north
Its a long haul from San Francisco, but so magical when you arrive you almost forget how long you've been in the car.
AFAR Staff
almost 6 years ago
car camping breckfast
Eggs are such a fine way to start the day in the woods
AFAR Staff
almost 6 years ago
beautiful rotting bridges
I love running across these!
AFAR Staff
almost 6 years ago
lushy-lush
I wish my ferns did this well!