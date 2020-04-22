Where are you going?
Redwood National Park

California, USA
Website
| +1 707-464-6101
More info

Redwood National Park

A World Heritage site since 1980
This California state and national park contains the world’s biggest coastal redwood forest, with some of the planet’s oldest and tallest trees. With 200 miles of hiking trails, it’s perfect for getting away from it all: There are no hordes of visitors here, and there are no lodges but ample options for camping.
By Pat Tompkins

Tara Guertin
AFAR Staff
almost 6 years ago

Worth the drive north

Its a long haul from San Francisco, but so magical when you arrive you almost forget how long you've been in the car.
Tara Guertin
AFAR Staff
almost 6 years ago

car camping breckfast

Eggs are such a fine way to start the day in the woods
Tara Guertin
AFAR Staff
almost 6 years ago

beautiful rotting bridges

I love running across these!
Tara Guertin
AFAR Staff
almost 6 years ago

lushy-lush

I wish my ferns did this well!

