RedRocks
904 King St, Alexandria, VA 22314, USA
| +1 703-717-9873
Sun - Thur 11am - 10pm
Fri, Sat 11am - 11pm
The Best Pizza This Side of NaplesPizza seems to be everywhere, but good pizza is notoriously hard to find. When in Alexandria, look no further than one of Old Town’s newest pizza places, Red Rocks. A local chain (there are one or two others in the DC area), Red Rocks is all about the freshest ingredients on their homemade pies. Seating is always at a premium in this small restaurant; a table outside on the sidewalk is a refreshing alternative to the hustle and bustle of being inside near the bar.
All their pizzas are hand tossed to get that perfectly doughy crust that rivals many of the pizzas I’ve had in Italy. They’re cooked in a super-hot, wood-fire oven to give them that perfectly smoky, perfectly charred taste. You can’t go wrong with traditional pepperoni (throw some fresh arugula on top of a nice fresh taste) or with their famous meatball. The beer list is enviable, always serving great local brews on draft (try something from Port City, which is Alexandria’ s brewery, two miles down the road). Red Rocks isn’t really family friendly because it’s always loud and spirited; however, it’s a great place to grab a pizza with some friends and the high back booths in the bar area make for an intimate date night.