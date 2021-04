Redondo Beach, CA

The main beaches of the South Bay – Redondo, Hermosa and Manhattan – are an authentic alternative to the ever hip and crowded Venice and Santa Monica. Pretenses of the city hold no sway here. Dive bars mix with delicious dining destinations and a laid back vibe permeates the atmosphere. Enjoy live music on The Redondo Pier, shop for surf-style classics like board shorts and bikinis or even pick up a board and hit the surf. Surf lessons from locals are the best bet for beginners and the best way to learn more about the culture and community firsthand.