Redondo Beach, CA
Redondo Beach, CA, USA
Power of ArtSpeaking of unlikely art, what a surprise to see local artists exhibiting their work amid the machinery that provides power to the city! The Redondo Beach Art Group holds it annual show in the local power plant with 3 days of fun with music, art, and a chance to see what all those huge machines do.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Simple Pleasures in the South Bay
The main beaches of the South Bay – Redondo, Hermosa and Manhattan – are an authentic alternative to the ever hip and crowded Venice and Santa Monica. Pretenses of the city hold no sway here. Dive bars mix with delicious dining destinations and a laid back vibe permeates the atmosphere. Enjoy live music on The Redondo Pier, shop for surf-style classics like board shorts and bikinis or even pick up a board and hit the surf. Surf lessons from locals are the best bet for beginners and the best way to learn more about the culture and community firsthand.