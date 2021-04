Redondel Estadio Mateo Flores 10A Avenida, Guatemala

Cheer on Los Rojos at Estadio Mateo Flores It doesn’t matter whether you’re truly a fan of soccer or not, watching a match in a country which loves the game turns it into a thrilling experience—even if you can’t explain the off-side rule! Head for Estadio Mateo Flores to watch local heroes Municipal "Los Rojos" play, and cheer along with the hinchas. The best seats in the house are in the Palco section and the cheapest in General Sur y Norte.