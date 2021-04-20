Redcliffe Redcliffe QLD 4020, Australia

Go whale watching on a day trip from Brisbane This was the most amazing wildlife experience I've ever had! Hervey Bay on the Fraser Coast is well-known for whale watching, but this was the first time I'd heard of whale watching in Moreton Bay, departing from Redcliffe - just 30 minutes from Brisbane. s o



I saw countless whales, each and every sighting was breath taking. The modern, eco-friendly luxury vessel has a special motor which lets it idle silently, increasing the chances of whales swimming up to the boat - which they did!



Captain Kerry Lopez is an entertaining and extremely knowledgeable guide and is the only female whale watching captain in the South Pacific RIm. Her crew went the extra mile to ensure we saw as many whales as possible and were always on the lookout for more pods in the distance.



A hot & cold buffet lunch as well as morning & afternoon tea is included. There are three decks, so everyone can get a good vantage point and the interior of the boat has floor to ceiling windows so you can spot the whales beside you even while you stop to eat.



It runs from 9am-3pm so is excellent value for money, but leaves you with some time to explore Redcliffe before heading home after a big day.